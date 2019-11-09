By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Half a million households in Dar es Salaam are set to benefit from a campaign to distribute bioethanol cooking stoves in various wards across the city.

In Tanzania more than 80 percent of households depend on biomass as a major source of energy, according to data from the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

Data show the commonly used household cooking devices in the country include three stone fires, metal charcoal stoves, improved charcoal stoves, kerosene stoves, gas stoves and electric cookers.

A statement released by UNIDO says Dar es Salaam has been identified as one of the major charcoal consuming markets in the country and an initiative has been launched to stimulate enhanced production of bioethanol from molasses as a by-product of sugarcane processing.

UNIDO in collaboration with TIB Development Bank and Consumer’s Choice are campaigning for Cook stoves, under the project for Promotion of Bioethanol as a Clean Alternative Fuel for Cooking, in Tabata JICA School, Ilala District.

Currently molasses are being produced in Tanzania sugar factories and, are not being utilized to their full potential.

