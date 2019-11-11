Date announced for next edition of Tanzanians on Twitter bonanza

By Seif Kabelele @SeifKabelele

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanians on Twitter (ToT) - a platform that brings together a number of Tanzanians using Twitter - is organising its fourth bonanza scheduled for December 7.

The bonanza will be held at the CoICT grounds in Kijitonyama, Dar es Salaam, featuring various sports and games as well as small business shows. Participants are also expected to donate blood.

The first and second editions of the ToT bonanza were organised on December 8, 2018 and March 9, 2019 respectively. The third edition took place July 27 according to founder and coordinator Fred Kavishe.

ToT, which is a dynamic platform that connects people via social media, was established in 2018 with a view of engaging members through sports, networking and giving back to the community.

The platform also seeks to identify and foster talents as well as promote businesses.

The next edition activities will include sports, whereby there will be football (the 7-a-side format) that will involve a total of eight teams, basketball (full court) featuring a total of ten teams, marathon (five kilometres) with no limit of participants, pool-table with 16 players and E-sports (PlayStation) with no limit of participants.

“There is no registration fee for teams or players, and prizes and medals will be awarded to the winning teams,” Mr Kavishe said.

The bonanza intends to support small businesses, including retailers, service providers as well as food and beverage vendors.

“Embracing the spirit shown during the previous editions, we plan to invite various entrepreneurs to exhibit their products and services during the event,” Mr Kavishe said.

The bonanza will help connect the retailers directly to customers via the twitter platform. The products, which can be viewd via the platform include electronics, clothes, and shoes, packed cereals, bottled milk and processed meat.

There will also be a two-day workshop on Essential Business Skills and Online Marketing for businesses for those who will participate in the bonanza.

The target is to engage a minimum of 70 businesses.

However, all businesses must either possess a valid business licence or petty trader’s special identification cards.

Following a huge success in blood donation in the previous editions, the organisers have invited the National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS) to participate and collect blood from donors.