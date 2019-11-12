Public entities announce 200 tenders worth over Sh10tr

By Frank Kimboy @frankkimboy fkimboy@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. About 200 public entities have announced tenders worth Sh11.3 trillion following their registration to the Tanzania National Electronic Procurement System (TANePS),

The revelation was made by the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) director general, Mr Leonard Kapogo, during address conference held here yesterday November 11.

Mr Kapogo was speaking just less than two months since the minister Dr Mpango directed all public procurement entities to register in the electronic procurement system.

He said PPRA was currently training officials from public institutions, which are yet to register into the system.

Figures show that there are 544 public procurement entities in the country.

During a press conference held on September, Dr Mpango, said public procurement entities had until December 31 to adhere to the requirements.

Yesterday, the PPRA boss said that since the minister’s directive, 125 public institutions have already completed registration.

This, according to him, it is equivalent to 35.5 per cent of 544 public procurement entities.

Speaking yesterday permanent secretary at the ministry of finance and planning Mr Dotto James said that no public entity will be allowed to make procurement without using electronic system.

Mr James said, “As a paymaster general I have written a circular to all public procurement officers that if they wouldn’t enroll in the system they will lose the right to do so.”

According to Mr James the system wouldn’t only reduce the cost of tendering process but it will also create transparency.