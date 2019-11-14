By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Huawei’s Vice President in charge of Southern Africa David Chen has to today outlined the importance of investing in 4G/LTE networks, saying it is still important for operators in sub-Saharan Africa and must remain a core focus of network construction in the immediate future

According to Mr Chen, the mobile broadband penetration rate in Africa is only 47 per cent while 4G penetration rate is merely 10 per cent," he said

In a statement released today issued by Huawei Tanzania, LTE will remain the primary choice for global mobile communications through 2025. It will form the basic layer of national networks, especially when it comes to the mobile broadband access.

"Insufficient coverage causes LTE users to fall back to the 2G or 3G networks, resulting in significant decline in user experience. It also leads to congestion on the 2G and 3G networks and makes it difficult to release spectrum used by 2G and 3G,"he clarified

Mr Chen added that it is important for operators to invest in 4G to secure future growth, as it is estimated that there will be an additional 80 million LTE users in sub-Saharan Africa by 2025

Furthermore it will take a long time for 5G to provide nationwide continuous coverage. Before that, enhanced LTE networks can guarantee optimal user experience for 5G users, including services such as VR, AR, and cloud gaming.

