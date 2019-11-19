Dar es Salaam. Did they play their fans or themselves? Just so you know bonga flava heartthrob Diamond Platnumz has no plans of marrying his Kenyan baby mama Tanasha Donna anytime soon, if his sister’s latest sentiments is to be believed.

According to Queen Darlin, one of Diamond’s half-sisters the 30-year-old artiste isn’t ready to settle, just as yet.

FEMALE FANS

In a recent interview Queen Darlin claimed that her brother is worried about losing his female fans if he is to marry at this point in time.

Without giving the fine details, Queen Darlin also revealed that her brother is scared he wouldn’t be able to do certain things if he were to settle down because of the responsibilities that come with marriage.

WEDDING DATE

Queen Darlin, who many years back was rumoured to have dated Diamond’s biggest music rival, Ali Kiba, further said that her brother has been open about this to Tanasha who can’t wait to get married to the singer after they had their first child, and the musician’s fourth about two months ago.

The new revelation is hardly surprising, considering that some time in 2018, when they had just started dating, Diamond had announced that he would he would wed the NRG radio presenter on February 14, 2019 only to postpone it to a later date.