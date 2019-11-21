The Citizen News Thursday November 21 2019 In the headlines Tundu Lissu’s return to Tanzania delayed due to safety Former Singida East Member of Parliament Mr Tundu Lissu has recovered from bullet wounds he Why liquefied natural gas project faces delay in Tanzania The envisaged liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant project could be delayed further following the Use local research findings says Magufuli Sky News pulls down KQ stowaway report after Shivonje emerges Mwananchi marks two years since its journalist Azory Gwanda went missing Cedric Shivonje: Puzzling tale of the Kenya Airways stowaway Tanzania Medicines and Medical Devices Authority bans heartburn medications over cancer risk EAC denies reports that summit was put off due to tensions