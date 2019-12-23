Local sisal bag producers call for tax waiver

The Sisal Producers Association of Tanzania says high electricity costs and taxes on the imported chemicals used in production have resulted in locally made bags being more expensive than imported ones

By Burhani Yakub

Tanga. Local manufacturers have failed to produce enough sisal bags to cater for the available demands due to high costs of production.

The chairman of the Sisal Producers Association of Tanzania (SAT), Mr Deo Luhinda, said the inordinately high electricity costs and taxes on the imported chemicals used in production have resulted in locally-made bags being more expensive than imported bags.

Speaking during the crop’s stakeholders meeting held here yesterday, Mr Luhinda asked the government to revisit the costs of production. Sisal bags are mostly used in agriculture to store harvested crops such as coffee, groundnuts, maize, rice and legumes.

Tanzania is the second largest producer of sisal in the world - with an estimated annual production of 34,900 tonnes - behind Brazil, which produces 150,600 tonnes.

This comes in less than one year since the government banned the importation of sisal bags, as an incentive to protect local producers.

“The government should consider scrapping taxes associated with sisal bags production because they are a burden on us,” he said.

If the government would remove all “predatory” taxes, it would enable local manufacturers to increase production and meet local demand.

The annual demand for sisal bags is estimated at four million units, against the installed local capacity of ten million units, according to the deputy agriculture minister, Mr Hussein Bashe. However, local manufacturers fail to reach the maximum capacity due to the high production costs.

In his remarks at the meeting, the deputy minister didn’t respond to the farmers’ request, insisteing on increased production to meet the local demand.

He said that, since the government banned the importation of sisal bags, it has nonetheless had to spend Sh16 billion on importing bags for storing cashew nuts.