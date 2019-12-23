Tanzanian Civil aviation deregisters 208 small airports

The Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) has de-registered and prohibited the operation of at least 208 small size airports (Aerodromes) with allegation of violating licensing and registration requirements.

By Alfred Zacharia

Dar es Salaam. A total of 208 small size airports (Aerodromes) have been de-registered and prohibited to operate by the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) over allegation of violating licensing and registration requirements.

Small airports (aerodromes) are those with rough roads and capacity of handling aircraft with not more than six tons.

This follows a six-moth review by the authority, aiming to identify the active and non-operative airports and those that meet the terms of licensing and registration requirements, according to director general of TCAA Mr Hamza Johari.

“With effect from today (Monday) I remove from register book and prohibit use of 208 aerodromes (small airports) for failing to comply with Regulation 323 and other provisions of the Civil Aviation (Aerodromes) Regulations of 2017,” he said in a press conference at TCAA head office.

He said the authority had issued a warning notice in May, giving an ultimatum of 31st December 2019 for all aerodrome operators to comply with the licensing and registration requirements.

“Apart from lacking the operational licenses and registration certificates, the airports are not operating at all,” he said.

The removal of the aerodromes makes the country to remain with 435 active airports from 643, according to him, 120 airports do not fully comply with the requirements.

“We received requests from aircraft and aerodrome operators to extend the deadline. With this regard, all private and public aerodromes are now given up to 31st March 2020 to comply with the licensing and registration requirements,” he noted.

However, the de-registered aerodromes can initially apply again for a certificate or license or registration approval to the authority and can only be granted if they meet the standards.