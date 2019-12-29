The Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority says one of the causes of Fausta’s death was old age; at 57 years of age, she is considered to be the oldest rhino in the world.

By Mussa Juma @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Ngorongoro. A team of scientists and veterinary experts from different research institutions have arrived here to investigate the cause(s) of the death of what is believed to be the world’s oldest black rhino, named ‘Rhino Fausta’ (57).

The rhino died at 20:17hrs on Friday in a cage where she had been kept for three years, and had caught the interests of conservationists and the global media in general.

The Tanzania Wildlife Research Institute (Tawiri) lead researcher, Dr Ernest Mjingu, said researchers have arrived to investigate the cause(s) of Fausta’s death – even though she has died at a very old age for rhinos.

“We are taking samples from the animal’s body for laboratory tests. But, earlier observations show that she was developing heart problems,” he said.

The results of the investigations will be ready in two or three weeks, with the aim of putting her record right. This would be used to investigate rhinos elsewhere in the world in future.

Other investigators who have joined the special taskforce are wildlife experts from the Ngorongoro Conservation Area (NCA), as well as researchers from the Tanzania National Parks Authority (Tanapa).

The NCA Conservation commissioner, Dr Freddy Manongi, and the National Rhino Conservation coordinator, Mr Filbert Ngoti, are also part of the team of experts.

Speaking on Fausta’s death, Mr Ngoti said it will reduce the increase of rhinos because she was a female.

“In conservation, when a female animal dies, it automatically reduces the breeding rate. In conservation, we consider female animals as gold,” he said.