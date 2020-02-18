Revealed: Hurdles in transport projects

By Alex Malanga

Dar es Salaam. Development partners (DPs) yesterday highlighted a number of factors hindering the implementation of some transport sector projects and unnecessarily raising costs.

They include delays in VAT refunds to contractors and the issuance of general notice for tax exemption before clearance of consignments at the port taking too long.

Also in the list are delays in issuing work permits to expatriates.

Transport sector development partners (DPs) co-chair Jacob Oduor said despite initiatives taken by the government last year, more needs to be done.

“The issue of VAT refunds is something that needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency. Sometimes projects stall due to delays in repayments,” he noted.

He was speaking during the 13th Joint Transport Sector Review Meeting jointly organised by the ministries of Works, Transport and Communication and Regional Administration and Local Government.

Mr Oduor added that sometimes containers were held up at the port due to delays in approving tax exemptions, and the government ends up paying huge sums in demurrage.

He urged the government to speed up the process of issuing work permit to expatriates, saying unnecessary delays would continue to adversely affect implementation of projects.

“The problem is that one arm of the government is not coordinating with other arms in addressing these issues,” Mr Oduor said.

He also challenged the government to involve the private sector in implementing projects in the transport sector.

Works, Transport and Communication minister Isack Kamwelwe said the ministry was working closely with the Ministry of Finance and Planning in addressing the challenges.

He said experts from various institutions under the two ministries were meeting to review the complaints and propose a way forward.

“Sometimes you find that the laws are okay, and that we are the ones who cause unnecessary delays, with flimsy excuses being offered...it is usually the private sector that bears most of the burden,” Mr Kamwelwe said.