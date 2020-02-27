By Pamela Chilongola @TheCitizenTz pchilongola@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Kisutu principal resident magistrate Huruma Shaidi has expressed his displeasure on the slow pace on how a case facing the owners of Jamii media Mr Maxence Mello and Micke William.

The resident magistrate expressed his displeasure after Mr Mello’s lawyer Mr Omary Msemo asked the court to compel the prosecution side to make sure that their witness appear in court, whenever they are required to.

Mr Msemo said the last time a witness from the prosecution side to appear in court was in 2018. This according to him has delayed the case.

“Honestly I am also not pleased with the proceedings because many a time we have been forced to adjourn the case because witness’ no show for various reasons,” said the magistrate on Thursday February 27, 2020.

He insisted that the prosecution side should make sure that they bring witnesses, when the case will come up for hearing in March 23, 2020.

In the criminal case number 458 of 2016 Mr Mello and Mr William are accused of commiting the offence in a period between December 9, 2011 and December 13, 2016.

