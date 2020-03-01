Opposition hopeful despite renewed wave of defections

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. The chairman of the main opposition party, Chadema, Mr Freeman Mbowe, has exuded confidence that the party he leads is still as strong as ever despite CCM efforts to weaken it.

Mr Mbowe spoke in an interview with The Citizen during which he referred to the renewed version of defections of opposition cadres to CCM as a strategy to weaken the opposition. “Defectors will play no significant role in CCM because nobody has joined the ruling party with a significant number of followers and supporters,” he said.

The Chadema chairman added: “Voters have remained untouched in the constituencies and councils, and since opposition spirit is in the minds of people, these remain our voters if we hold fair and transparent elections.”

According to him, it was better for the opposition to remain with a few people who are honest and loyal instead of majority who are after their personal gains.

He is upbeat that defectors will be replaced by ambitious and committed youngsters who have been curiously waiting for such an opportunity. “In short, defectors have made our job easy during the nomination of candidates,” he said.

A new wave of defections of opposition leaders, lawmakers and councillors has caused doubts whether defections was the start of the CCM’s journey to kill the opposition ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

So far, two senior Chadema leaders, one parliamentarian and 11 councillors as well as a CUF lawmaker have decamped to CCM in February alone.

These include former Prime Minister Frederick Sumaye, former Chadema secretary general Vincent Mashinji, Ndanda Constituency Member of Parliament (MP) Cecil Mwambe and Tandahimba Constituency legislator Katani Katani.

Defected 11 Mbeya City Council (MCC) mayor and his deputy, Reverend, David Mwashilindi and Mr Fanuel Kyanula and the Forest Ward coucillor who doubles as party’s Mbeya District secretary, Mr Henry Mwangambaku.

Others and respective wards in brackets are; Fabian Sanga (Ghana), Fanuel Kyanula (Sinde), David Mwashilindi (Nzovwa), Anyandwile Mwalwiba (Isanga) and Special Seats councillor, Ms Kigenda Kasebwa.

The list also includes; Dickson Makilasa (Ilomba), Constantine Mwakyoma (Kalobe), Furaha Mwandalima (Ilomi), Anderson Ngao (Mwasanga) and Ibrahim Mwampwani (Isyesye).

The ACT-Wazalendo party leader, Mr Zitto Kabwe has since claimed publicly that CCM is ‘silently’ in a movement that aims at taking the country back to the single party system.

He said although every Tanzanian was free to join a political party of his choice, members and supporters were seriously discouraged by defections especially of people who had attained ranks of parties’ secretaries general. “We are obliged to protect our democracy alongside strengthening struggles to remove CCM from power,” he said.

According to him, accepting the U-turn to the one-party state would mean an insult to fathers of the multiparty democracy who sacrificed to ensure the country adopted competitive politics.



Assured benefits!

The Chama cha Ukombozi wa Umma (Chauma) national chairman, Mr Hashim Rungwe, said CCM wanted the country to remain with opposition political parties that will be supporting the ruling party. “It doesn’t make sense how a person can defect eight months before the general election. These people have been probably been assured of their salaries, final benefits and even political positions in case they won’t win future elections,” he said, adding. “But, the late Dr Aman Kabourou should be their reference, he was neglected by CCM after defection,’’ he says.

For his part, the Chama cha Kijamii (CCK) secretary general Renatus Muabhi says opposition parties will emerge stronger than ever during elections.

“If elections are free, fair and transparent, the opposition will win more parliamentary seats than in the 2015 elections because citizens are tired and upset by various issues including shrinking civil liberties,” he says. The country, he says, will witness a consolidated opposition within CCM as loyal party members will not accept being side-lined to the expense of defectors.

“CCM will only benefit in decreasing trust of citizens to opposition leaders and respective parties something that may lead to low turnout of voters during elections (voter’s apathy,’’ he explains.

But the CCM secretary of Political Affairs and International Relations, (rtd) Colonel Ngemela Lubinga strongly refutes claims that the defection of opposition leaders to the ruling party is CCM strategy to kill off the opposition and take back the country to a one-party state.

“CCM has nothing to fear. That is the reason it introduced the multiparty democracy in the country, despite the fact that most Tanzanians still wanted the single party system to continue,” he said in a telephone interview with The Citizen.

“There are people saying defectors are being swindled by CCM, how the ruling party can do that to person like Mr Sumaye (Frederick) who has served this country to the level of prime minister. Defectors should be asked for the truth to be uncovered,” he said.

The Ruaha Catholic University (Rucu) senior political science lecturer, Prof Gaudance Mpangala said most defectors are those who joined the opposition in 2015 believing the opposition would emerge victorious. “If CCM is implementing that plan then, it is not doing so for the interest of the country, rather it is doing so for its own benefits,” he said.

Prof Mpangala said the decision to return a country to the single party system will make the whole world surprised, warning that the decision may disrupt peace and security in the country.

“CCM should know that political parties are existing and they are very strong. They will easily accept such plan something that may disrupt the country’s peace and tranquillity which is our treasury,” he emphasised.

