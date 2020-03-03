Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia confirm coronavirus cases
Tuesday March 3 2020
Health Ministries of Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia have confirmed the first cases of Coronavirus in their countries, BBC reports.
The patient in Morocco is a Moroccan man living in Italy, the Reuters news agency reports, and he is receiving treatment at a hospital in Casablanca, the largest city of Morocco.
His health condition is not critical, the ministry is quoted as saying in a statement.
The case was confirmed after tests at the Institut Pasteur-Maroc returned positive, according to the state-owned Maghreb Agency Press.
News of Morocco's first patient on Monday coincides with similar confirmations in Tunisia and Senegal.
Tunisia's Health Minister Abdelatif el-Maki told journalists on Monday that their patient was a 40-year-old Tunisian man, who arrived in the country by boat from Italy on 27 February.
In Senegal, Health Minister Abdoulaye Diouf Sarr told a press conference that the patient is a Frenchman who lives in Senegal and flew back from France on 26 February. The patient reported to a private hospital on 27 February with symptoms including a headache.
"The results of the tests carried out by the Pasteur Institute in Dakar came back positive," Sarr told journalists.
The patient, a father of two who has lived in Senegal for more than two years, stayed in the southern French city of Nimes as well as a unspecified ski resort last month, Sarr said.
The man then returned to Senegal on February 26, where he went to a medical centre and registered a fever of 39 degrees Celsius (102 Fahrenheit) as well as a sore throat and headache.