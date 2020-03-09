Koffi Olomide back in Kenya after four years

Last year, a court in France found him guilty of the statutory rape of one of his former dancers when she was 15. In 2018, Zambia ordered for his arrest after he allegedly assaulted a photographer.

Nairobi. Four years after he was deported by the Kenyan government for assaulting one of his female dancers, Koffi Olomide is back. He secretly flew into the country on Sunday.

The 63-year-old musician is in Kenya right after a successful and sold-out performance in Dar es Salaam’s Mlimani City on Saturday night.

“He has officially been cleared by the Immigration department and his name removed from the blacklist,” a source handling the artiste told Nation.co.ke.

Olomide’s visit comes just three days after announcing via his Facebook account that he will return to the country having been cleared by the government.

The Selfie hit-maker also thanked the Kenyan government for lifting the persona non grata declaration it had imposed on him following the incident.

Last year, a court in France found him guilty of the statutory rape of one of his former dancers when she was 15.