In last week’s piece, I stated that hydroelectric plants are very expensive to build. Hydro projects require millions of dollars, many tons of materials and thousands of work hours to create.

The capital cost of electrical instruments along with civil engineering works to be installed and cost of laying transmission lines is relatively generally high compared with other sources of energy.

This can be troublesome to developing countries as they do not have the financial capacity to spend billions of dollars to construct plants whose pay off will not be felt in short term.

An example is Tanzania, which is currently building a mega hydroelectric plan estimated to cost billions of dollars.

For an economy that is still mushrooming, it is important to be vigilant on the economic viability of these hydropower projects as they might risk bankrupting a country.

Since developing countries will have to dig deeper into their pockets it is important that they are assured of the long-term economic gains of the project before fully committing to it.

It was written on my previsous piece that hydroelectric plants are climate friendly with their ability to produce power with little or zero by products, but at the same time, they can cause irreversible effects to the environment and its eco-system, if the location is not optimally selected.

One common feature about hydropower plants is that their structures are usually built at precise areas. A dam cannot be built on an area that does not have enough water that could potentially produce electricity. Unfortunately, this comes with a cost because, these structures are more often than not built in areas that are would otherwise not be suitable for the environment.

It might adversely affect the eco-system and livelihoods of people living around the areas where dams ought to be built. These dams also change the water flow of the rivers blocking their natural course.

This is not to mention the freeing of vegetation to pave way for construction activities; such construction activities will also disturb the ecosystem, with the constant hymn of the machines, people, heat and noise.

Hydropower plants also affect fish particularly migrating fish whose flow is blocked by the building structures.

For example, the Xayaburi dam in South East Asia is a $3.5 billion project in the Mekong river and one of 11 dams to be constructed in the river, According to the International Rivers Report, it will affect 200,000 people in the region and result in the possible extinction of fish species reduced fish population and loss of nutrients for flood plain agriculture equivalent to 500 million dollar every year.

So, the environmental impacts of hydroelectric plants are felt at the ecology and livelihood level. For developing countries to embark on such projects it is prudent that they do comprehensive feasibility studies and environmental impact assessments to ensure proper mitigation of the effects of these dams to the environment.

With climate change taking its toll on many countries, it is important to look into renewable sources of energy that are showing signs of resilience.

Studies indicate that the global per capita renewable internal freshwater resources are declining more rapidly in low income countries than their middle- and high-income counterparts.

Investments into hydropower should thus be looked with a third eye because in future, water might not sufficient enough to produce efficient and reliable hydroelectricity. Tanzania for instance, is building a mega hydroelectric dam while its fresh water per capita is declining.

The World Bank’s Country Environmental Analysis says that renewable fresh water resources in the country could drop to 1400m3 per capita in 2025. What does this mean for the sustainability of the dam?

Developing countries have to put in mind possible deduction of water supply that might lead to the unreliability of water supply to hydroelectric power plant. An example is Ghana that has been relying heavily on the Akosombo hydroelectric dam, which was built on the Volta River in southeastern Ghana in the early 1960s and has an installed capacity of 1020 megawatts (MW).

But since 2014, water levels have been low, affecting power supply to the dam.

So how can Africa reduce its reliance on hydro electric energy? That will further be expounded in next week’s piece.