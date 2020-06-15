Covid-19: Four cases confirmed at Kenya's State House, Nairobi

Nairobi. Four officials at Kenya's State House, Nairobi have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

State House spokesperson Kanze Dena, says the four cases were recorded during a mass Covid-19 testing held on Thursday, June 11.

The infected officers were admitted at the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital in Kiambu County for treatment.

“The tests are conducted on all staff including His Excellency the President and members of his family,” said Kanze Dena, in a statement.

“Families and close contacts of the affected officers are also being attended to accordingly.”

The State House spokesperson has assured the public that President Uhuru Kenyatta and the First Family are safe and free from Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the total number of Covid-19 infections in Kenya on Monday rose to 3,727 after 133 more patients tested positive for the disease.

Health minister Mutahi Kagwe, speaking in Nyandarua on a tour of the county’s health facilities, said a total of 3,365 samples were tested within the last 24 hours.