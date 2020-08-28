15 Tanzanians awarded one of UK’s most prestigious scholarships

Dar es Salaam. Fifteen Tanzanians have been awarded one of the world’s most prestigious scholarships to study various postgraduate courses at universities/ colleges in the United Kingdom (UK); academic year (2020/2021).

The programme, under the British Government-funded Chevening Scholarship Scheme, makes awards to outstanding scholars with leadership potential from around the world. Award recipients receive: Tuition fees, a monthly living allowance, an economy class return airfare to the UK and additional grants and allowances to cover essential expenditure.

One of the recipients, Dr Syriacus Buguzi, is a science journalist who has served in the capacity of Assistant News Editor of The Citizen, a National Media Group newspaper. He will be joining The University of Sheffield, one of UK’s top and oldest universities, to pursue a Master’s of Science degree in Science Communication.

“I see this scholarship as an opportunity for Tanzanians to import knowledge and development ideas from around the world through networking at UK universities. I encourage more prospective students from Tanzania in the coming year to apply," he said.

Another recipient, Mr Ronald Nakaka who will be pursuing MSc in Data Science and Analytics at Cardiff University, said he has always been inspired by Tanzania’s founding president, the late Julius Nyerere who studied in the UK.

“I recall that Mwalimu was the first Tanzanian to study at a British University, which helped to prepare him to better serve his people. In many ways I feel privileged to take a similar journey, in pursuit of much needed skills through quality education, industrial placement and international exposure, to help address our social economic challenges,’’ he told The Citizen.

The Chevening Scholarship offers a unique opportunity for future leaders, influencers, and decision-makers from all over the world to develop professionally and academically, network extensively.

The Head of Political, Press and Public Affairs at the British High Commission in Dar es Salaam Mr Laurence Wilkes said the Chevening scholarship gives a chance to gifted Tanzanians to make a contribution towards development in their country.

“I’m proud that the UK - and it’s world class universities - are investing in the next generation of talented Tanzanians. I am sure all of this year’s Chevening scholars will make great contributions to the future of Tanzania and I wish them every success and happiness in the UK,” he said.

The Chevening programme was established in 1983. Chevening Scholars come from 118 countries worldwide.

In 2014, only three Tanzanians were selected. Since then, the number has been rising. In 2015, five made it. Eleven in 2016 but in 2017 the number fell to nine but in the following year (2018), it rose to 13.

There have been more winners of the scholarship in 2019, whereby 18 candidates got the scholarship and are completing their studies.

This year, 15 were awarded and are due to travel to the UK from September to begin their studies.



The list of awardees from Tanzania includes:

Georgina Mbawala-MA in International Development Management -University of Bradford

Jemima Malisa-MSc in Molecular Medicine at Imperial College London

Marygoreth Richard Makona-MSc in Media and Communications London School of Economics and Political Science

Binto Zephania- LLM in Oil, Gas and Mining Law -Nottingham Trent University

Oscar Timothy Balongo- MSc(Eng) in Water, Sanitation and Health Engineering-University of Leeds

Syriacus Buguzi- MSc in Science Communication-University of Sheffield

Monica Bernard- MSc in Global Health and Management-University of Aberdeen

Victor Adam Mtaki- MSc in Epidemiology-London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Yona Peter Kirumbi- MA in Politics, Governance and Public Policy University of Sheffield

Winnie Itaeli Kweka- MA in Conflict, Security and Development University of Sussex

Zubeda Hassan Sakuru- MA in Public Policy -University of Warwick

Susan Mbise- MSc in Security, Leadership & Society-King's College London

Laban Masunga -MSc in Statistical Data Science-University of Kent

Marthar Shaka -MSc in Advanced Computer Science (Artificial Intelligence)-University of Leeds

Ronald Nakaka -MSc in Data Science and Analytics -Cardiff University