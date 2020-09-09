The Citizen News Wednesday September 9 2020 In the headlines Magufuli reveals why CCM dropped former MPs Lugola and Tizeba CCM presidential candidate John Magufuli has clarified on the circumstances that led the ruling NEC unveils names of 15 reinstated Parliamentary aspirants The National Electoral Commission (NEC) has unveiled names of 15 opposition parliamentary Air Tanzania resume flights to The Comoros Magufuli remembers his 2015 push-ups as he campaigns in Geita NEC reinstates 15 in parliamentary race, dismisses 40 appeals Moshi woman, driver get 30 years in jail August inflation stagnates at 3.3 percent, NBS reveals Dar es salaam court rules on woman’s burial