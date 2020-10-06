Twaweza Director of Engagement and Advocacy Risha Chande said in a statement on Tuesday that Mr Eyakuze’s term as Lead Co-Chair alongside the government of Italy will begin in late 2021.

By Rosemary Mirondo

Dar es Salaam. Twaweza Executive Director, Aidan Eyakuze, has been elected as the Civil Society Co-Chair of the Open Government Partnership (OGP).

Until then, and in collaboration with Italy, he will support the new Lead Co-Chairs, Maria Baron, Executive Director of Directorio Legislativo, and the government of South Korea, to advance the work of the Partnership.

This is the second time that Tanzania, and Twaweza, has produced the Civil Society Co-Chair, who serve in their personal capacity, for the OGP.

“It comes at a time when Africa’s presence on the Steering Committee includes civil society leaders such as Lysa John, Secretary-General of Civicus, Stephanie Muchai of Hivos and Oluseun Onigbinde, founder of BudgIT,” she said.

The governments of Nigeria and Kenya also serve on the Steering Committee.

Founded in 2011 by eight governments (Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico, Norway, the Philippines, South Africa, the United Kingdom and the United States) and civil society leaders, the Open Government Partnership inspires and supports governments to work in partnership

with civil society and the private sector to co-create and implement ambitious open government reforms.

Since its inception in 2011, OGP has grown to 78 participating countries and a growing number of local governments.

Aidan Eyakuze proposes to focus on defending civic space across the partnership so that citizens can make government more accountable, deepening open government principles and practices at local government levels where most citizens have their most direct and frequent encounters with government, and demonstrating how open government can directly improve quality of life for citizens.