Man jailed for 15 years for subjecting daughters to FGM.

Dar es Salaam. The Kisutu Resident Magistrate Court has sentenced Cosmas Chacha to 15 years in prison for subjecting his three daughters to female genital mutilation.

The 45-year-old Chacha, who is a resident of Kivule in Dar es Salaam was faced with three counts of forcing the three underage girls to undergo the cut therefore causing them unbearable pain.

The court has also ordered the accused to pay a total of Sh3 million for the three offences.

Reading the judgment, Resident Magistrate Rashid Chaungu, sadi court had found the accused guilty as charged, saying court was satisfied with evidence presented in court including the PF3.

According to prosecution the accused wrote a letter to Social welfare office seeking permission to be given his three daughters who were under the care at SOS Children’s Village in Sinza, Dar es Salaam.

The three girls were taken to SOS Children Village after their mother died.

He allegedly convinced the centre that the girls were going to visit their grandmother who lives in Tarime Mara with the promise that he would protect the girls for all the duration that they would be under his care.