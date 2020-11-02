The Citizen News Monday November 2 2020 In the headlines Police say holding Mazrui, man stabbed to death in riots One person was stabbed to death in post-election violence in Rorya District, Mara Region as Mixed messages from foreign leaders greet Magufuli victory Mixed reactions have greeted the re-election of President John Magufuli who was announced winner Election 2020: Nearly half of 29 million registered voters stayed away Sean Connery: James Bond actor dies aged 90 Uhuru Kenyatta congratulates Magufuli on his re-election Mazrui, 30 others missing, says ACT-Wazalendo party Final push to eliminate leprosy in Tanzania needs impetus Two poll observer missions give opposing views on Tanzania's Elections