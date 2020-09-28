The Citizen News East Africa News Monday September 28 2020 In the headlines Ugandan University to honor former Tanzanian president Benjamin Mkapa Cavendish University Uganda is set to celebrate the life and achievements of its former EAC to roll out tourism post-coronavirus recovery plan The East African Community (EAC) is set to roll out tourism recovery strategies after Covid-19 Chadema’s Tundu Lissu explains strong opposition following Mwinyi: Peace is kept by the people, not the army Detained ACT officials still in custody as Zitto protests Somali, Kenyan troops exchange gunfire in border firefight Magufuli asked to sack election officials Why new constitution is crucial for human rights protection