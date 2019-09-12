50 killed in train crash in southeast DR Congo

By AFP

More by this Author

Lubumbashi. Fifty people were killed on Thursday when a train derailed in southeastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the minister for humanitarian action, Steve Mbikayi, said in a tweet.

"Another disaster! Derailing at 3am local in Tanganyika (province) near Mayibaridi. Provisional toll: 50 dead and several injured," he wrote.

Railways in the DRC have a poor record for safety, hampered by poor tracks and decrepit locomotives, many of them dating from the 1960s.

In March, at least 24 people were killed and 31 were injured Sunday when a freight train carrying illegal passengers crashed in the central region of Kasai.

In November last year, 10 stowaways were killed and 24 injured near the eastern town of Samba when the brakes failed on a freight train.

In November 2017, 35 people were killed when a freight train carrying 13 oil tankers plunged into a ravine in southern Lualaba province.