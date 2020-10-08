VIDEO: ACT Wazalendo’s Zitto Kabwe to undergo surgery

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. One day after ACT Wazalendo Party leader Zitto Kabwe was transferred to Dar es Salaam it has been revealed that MP will today undergo a surgery at Aga khan Hospital where he has been admitted.

This was revealed in a twit by the ACT Wazalendo Presidential candidate Bernard Membe who yesterday went to see him in hospital.

“ It is gratifying to see my Leader and Brother Hon. Zitto Kabwe recovering well at Aghakan Hospital. I wish him a very safe and a successful surgery that will be performed tomorrow. He has my prayers!” he wrote.

Zitto and other party cadres were involved in a road accident on Monday in Kigoma, though there were no lives were lost the five were yesterday flown to Dar es Salaam for specialized treatment.

Among those who have wished the politician quick recovery was President Magufuli who called him personally after the accident.