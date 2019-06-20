Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority Consumer Consultative Council (TCAA CCC) is set to meet with the Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) Thursday June 20 to discuss reported frequent flight delay and cancellation.

By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority Consumer Consultative Council (TCAA CCC) is set to meet with the Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) Thursday June 20, over reported frequent flight delays and cancellations, The Citizen has learnt.

TCAA CCC chief executive officer Kikoyo Rugambwa yesterday said that apart from complaints from the former cabinet minister, Prof Mark Mwandosya, many more passengers were grappling with the same challenge from the national carrier.

“We have received a number of complaints. Already we are taking actions and today we will meet with ATCL to discuss the matter,” noted Mr Rugambwa.

For his part the former Rungwe lawmaker Prof Mwandosya on Wednesday expressed his frustrations over the matter through his twitter page; @MarkMwandosya.

He said on Wednesday he arrived at Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) at 7.15 am for the Dar-Mbeya 10.20 flight to be told the flight left at 7.00.

He went on saying on May 29, 2019 he arrived at JNIA for the Dar es Salaam-Entebbe trip by the 10.30 flight to be informed flight was to delay until 3.00 pm.

“Is this the new norm or lack of competition,” asked Prof Mwandosya.

In a swift reaction ATCL chief executive officer and managing director Ladislaus Matindi said changes in flight schedule is not a new thing in aviation industry should effective communication was made to clients.

He called on the affected passengers to fill in their reachable mobile numbers when it came to buying ticket online so that they could reach them for notification should there be any changes.