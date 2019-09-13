By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. African Union Advisory Board on Corruption (AUABC) has advised Tanzania's Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) to closely cooperate with media outlets and Civil Society Organizations in the fight against corruption and other financial crimes.

The body has further called upon the CSOs and media practitioners to play a pivotal role by unveiling and reporting corruption related crimes to the relevant national anti-corruption Bureau.

"Both media outlets and CSOs must also pressurize the governments to speed up investigations and prosecutions of corruption cases, " said Mr Begoto Miarom.

AUABC which consists of 11 Member States including Tanzania on September 9 sent its five board members to conduct a five-day assessment and evaluation in Tanzania in attempt to learn the current efforts put in place by the government to combat corruption in compliance with the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption (AUCC).

The AUABC Chairman further declared that the regional anti-corruption body is satisfied with the progress that Tanzania has made in combating corruption.

"The refined assessment report on corruption in Tanzania will be published and made public, " said Mr Miarom.

Tanzania ratified the convention which was adopted in Maputo on 11 July 2003 that serves to fight rampant political corruption on the African continent.

The Convention also covers a wide range of offences including bribery (domestic or foreign), diversion of property by public officials, trading in influence, illicit enrichment, money laundering.

Referring to the corruption offences in Tanzania, PCCB Acting Director-General John Mbungo reiterated the government's determination to combat corruption offences at all levels.