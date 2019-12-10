Agency to improve carvings export rules

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Forestry Services (TFS) is reviewing procedures for transportation of carvings abroad by putting in place favaurable conditions for foreigners planning to travel with them.

This comes following continuous complaints raised against EFS over inconveniences and sometimes embarrassment that visitor who wish to travel outside Tanzania with carvings have been experiencing at the airport. Speaking during a meeting between TFS officials and carving traders located at Mwenge in the city, TFS Manager, Kinondoni District, Dotto Ndumbikwa said their office worked to ensure forest resources are managed according to procedures.

According to him, it was not the objective of TFS to restrict the business but to ensure it is managed according to procedures by ensuring permits are issued for carvings that exceed 10 kilogrmmes when transporting outside the country.

“At the airport carvings that are less than 10 kilograms can be transported without any hustle but from 10 kilogrammes and above they need a permit to do so,” he said.

He explained that to ensure the tourists are not disturbed, TFS has opened an office at Mwenge area for the foreigners to access permits easily and avoid inconveniencies when living the country.

“When a foreigner purchases a carving and accesses a permit, he or she would not be disturbed when living the country via the airport or any other means of transport,” he said.

TFS Manager, Ilala District, Davis Mlowe said foreigners should report immediately when they are forced to pay for carving that do not exceed 10 kilograms.