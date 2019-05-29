Alarm as Cholera outbreak is reported in Dar es Salaam

By Herieth Makwetta @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. One person has been reported dead in Dar es Salaam due to cholera with 32 others admitted at various health facilities within the city.

The minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ms Ummy Mwalimu made the statement on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, during her visit to inspect the recent cholera and dengue outbreaks.

"Dar es Salaam has received 32 cholera patients; 18 are admitted in Temeke, 13 in Amana and one in Mwananyamala. This is because of failure to abide with hygiene regulations,” she said.

She directed all councils in the city to issue by-laws that impose strong punishments to people who empty cesspool tanks in the opening when it is raining.

"The mayor says currently the punishment is Sh30,000, but, I have asked them to increase the penalty to Sh200,000 in order to discourage them from polluting the environment and encourage paying Sh150,000 to sewerage disposers,” she said.

According to her, instruction has been given to council authorities to extend stern measures to anybody disposing sewerages in the compounds.