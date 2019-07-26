Alert: President Magufuli arrives at Stigler Gorge to lay a foundation stone for power project
Friday July 26 2019
Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has arrived at Stigler Gorge, where he is expected to lay a foundation stone for construction of hydro-electric power project.
The President is accompanied by several cabinet ministers including Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa and other government officials.
The 2,100-MW hydroelectric project at Stiegler's Gorge is expected to be completed within 35 months.
Construction of the facility, which will cost $3.6 billion (about Sh8 trillion), will involve building a main dam and auxiliary structures, with expected reservoir length of 100 km, covering an area of about 1,350 square km. The dam height is about 134 meters.
More than 650 people are expected to get direct and indirect job opportunities during the implementation of the project.