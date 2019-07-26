By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has arrived at Stigler Gorge, where he is expected to lay a foundation stone for construction of hydro-electric power project.

The President is accompanied by several cabinet ministers including Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa and other government officials.

The 2,100-MW hydroelectric project at Stiegler's Gorge is expected to be completed within 35 months.

Construction of the facility, which will cost $3.6 billion (about Sh8 trillion), will involve building a main dam and auxiliary structures, with expected reservoir length of 100 km, covering an area of about 1,350 square km. The dam height is about 134 meters.