Almost 600 Burundian refugees return home from Tanzania

Gisuru. A group of almost 600 Burundians who fled their home country to Tanzania, were on Thursday repatriated "voluntarily", according to the UN refugee agency and witnesses.

A UNHCR official told AFP on condition of anonymity that "590 Burundian refugees left Tanzania in a convoy of voluntary returnees this morning (Thursday)".

The group arrived on eight buses in Gisuru in eastern Burundi, where there is a transit centre for returning refugees, witnesses said.

"These returnees will stay in the camp until tomorrow (Friday), before being sent to their home towns with a kit of supplies to last them three months," a Burundian official told AFP, also on condition of anonymity.

The UNHCR has facilitated the voluntary return of almost 75,000 refugees since September 2017, under a deal with Burundi and Tanzania.

According to the agency, some 225,000 Burundian refugees are still living in three camps in Tanzania. Another 71,000 are in Rwanda, 45,000 in the Democratic Republic of Congo and 43,000 in Uganda.

At the end of August, Tanzanian Interior Minister Kangi Lugola said that starting from October 1, all Burundian refugees would be sent back home, arguing that their home was now at peace.

Tanzanian government spokesman Hassan Abbasi on Thursday said that "nobody will be forced to go back."

However, he insisted "Burundi is peaceful and they are busy preparing for elections next year."

"Tanzania respects the international agreements on refugees and will ensure the refugees relocation process is handled carefully," he told reporters.

Burundi has been in crisis since 2015, when President Pierre Nkurunziza ran for a third term and was re-elected in a vote boycotted by most of the opposition.

At least 1,200 people were killed and more than 400,000 displaced in violence between April 2015 and May 2017 the UN says was mostly carried out by state security forces.

Burundian refugees in the camps who spoke to AFP by phone said the situation was calm and that those seeking to return voluntarily were registering with authorities.