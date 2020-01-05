Bavicha vows vibrant politics this election year

Dar es Salaam. The main opposition Chadema’s youth wing, Bavicha, vowed yesterday to intensify political activities this year that would help the party implement its programmes.

The activities would include holding meetings and organising rallies, all of which remain restricted with the police urging politicians to wait until campaign times.

However, Bavicha’s national chairman John Pambalu told reporters at a press conference that they would engage in such activities “at any cost.”

The youth wing used the meetign to highlight their expectations and how best they would help their party implement its programmes.

They claimed they reached the decision after noting that ruling party CCM has been allowed to continue conducting its political programmes without interference of any kind, while opposition parties were being treated otherwise.

“We are going to do this including holding talks with our fellow youth, according to the country’s laws. This is because in 2019 and some years back we were not allowed to conduct politics while the ruling party was allowed to continue conducting its politics,” said Mr Pambalu.

He said the youth are the main and vital pillar of accomplishing the main goal of any political party or organisation, which is to take part in and win an election. “Besides that, we are ready to lead the struggle for demanding for the formation of an independent electoral commission as we are looking at the possibility of lodging a case to demand for the same,” he said.