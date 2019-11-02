Board threatens rural energy contractor with termination

By Veronica Simba @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mtwara. The Rural Energy Board (REB) has threatened to terminate the contract of a joint venture company that was tasked to implement rural electrification projects in Mtwara and Tanga regions respectively.

The joint venture includes three companies: Radi Services Ltd, Njarita Contractors Ltd and Aguila Contractors Ltd.

This comes after the chairman of the board’s technical committee, Mr Styden Rwebangira revealed that the board wants to terminate the contract over sluggish implementation of the projects in the areas the contractor had been assigned to supply power.

Rwebangira spoke during a two-day visit in Mtwara region where he was accompanied with members of the committee.

He said the visit aimed at inspecting the development and implementation of rural electrification projects.

Elaborating, he said the team was surprised by not having seen director of the contacted (joint venture) in the meeting.

The meeting, he said, aimed at discussing how best they could help the contractor to implement the job well.

He by not appearing in the meeting it meant that he was not giving priority to the important and strategic government projects.

Mr Rwebangila further said his committee had given directives to the Rural Energy Authority (REA), through his director for technical services, Eng Jones Olotu, to make an assessment of the work of the contractor in Mtwara and Tange regions.

He said the contract would be terminated if found it’s found out that he is acting at snail’s pace.

He said his committee would present recommendations for terminating the contract to the board’s meeting.