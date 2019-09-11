Bollywood to produce films in Tanzania

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB) is in talks with India’s major film production centre, Bollywood, to start producing film in the country’s tourist attraction sites.

TTB said the move will help advertise the sites in India and the rest of the world.

The Bollywood producers who are currently in the country will visit a majority of the tourist attractions to identify appropriate sites for film production.

TTB chairman Judge Thomas Mihayo told journalists yesterday that the 3rd Rock Multimedia Film Company owned by Raj Suri Harvinder Singer is expected to bring into the country in October this year at least 40 actors and dancers, among them six celebrities.

“The film stakeholders from Bollywood are expected to visit tourism attractions including Zanzibar, beaches, historical building among other areas,” he said.

According to Judge Mihayo, the company will bring in celebrities to participate in the Swahili Expo (Site) slated for October this year.