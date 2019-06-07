By Mosenda Jacob @TheCitizenTZ jmosenda@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Africa’s first business to business payment card is set for a roll out in 14 countries on the continent.

The card dubbed the DumaCard which is offered as a plastic card as well as in virtual form, is already being used among over 10,000 business customers in Kenya and Tanzania.

DPO Group, an African payment service provider (PSP), said the card is set to be showcased at East Africa’s largest tourism fair, the Karibu Kilifair in Arusha, will also enable its customers to purchase anywhere in the world.

This is part of the company’s initiatives in using technology to support real-time payments through a single platform.

The DPO Group’s Chief Executive Officer, Eran Feinstein said that the new innovation aims at supporting development particularly for businesses in Africa.

“Our goal is to support the growth of businesses throughout Africa by allowing them to pay and be paid securely and effortlessly throughout the continent and internationally,” said Feinstein, as quoted in a statement released by the organization.