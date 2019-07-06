Chadema elders’ wing insists on an independent electoral body

By Mosenda Jacob @TheCitizenTZ jmosenda@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Elders from the main opposition political party Chadema have stressed for the country’s need to have an independent electoral body that will foresee upcoming elections.

Tanzania is slated to hold local government elections in this year and general elections in 2020.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, July 5, 2019, the wing’s chairman, Mr Hashim Juma Issa said the commission would help to ensure respect of people’s choice during elections.

"We are disappointed with how the issue has always been ignored even after being reiterated by various political players,” he said.

Speaking on former Singida Member of Parliament Tundu Lissu, who lost his parliamentary seat recently, Mr Issa challenged the move saying the assassination attempt he survived was an incident well known to every Tanzanian.

"This is a clear indication that Mr Lissu is being feared when it comes to fighting misconducts," he said.

Meanwhile, they requested President John Magufuli to call for a national dialogue with members of the opposition in order to exchange ideas.