Chinese embassy in Tanzania awards 15 essay competition winners

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Chinese embassy in Tanzania has today awarded certificates to 15 winners who won in the essay competition that was part of celebrating the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Beijing and Dar es Salaam.

The winners are Zhijun, Zhang Junle, Phelisters Wegesa, Rebecca Patrick, and David Mahene.

Others are Hobokela Mwimbe, Leandry Mutajwaa, Humphrey Mrema, Wang Xiaole, Hasan Manyama and Li Xianhui.

Speaking at the event that held at embassy on Thursday, August 8, Ambassador Wang Ke said during the competition people were invited to share their stories and emotions about China-Tanzania friendship.

“I have read many touching stories among the articles, for example there is a Chinese agricultural expert Li Xianhui who works at the Demonstration Center of China Agricultural Technology he has been teaching local farmers how to use Chinese technology,” she said

Ms Ke added that the friendship between the people of China and Tanzania is key and source of strength for the long-lasting relationship.

She said the Chinese will continue to strengthening the relationship in different ways.

China has offered more than 1700 government scholarships and over 6000 training opportunities to Tanzania and this year it will continue to provide about 200.