City residents in Sh3.6bn payout

By Mgongo Kaitira @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mwanza. The Mwanza City Council plans to spend over Sh3.6 billion on compensating residents of Fumagila hamlet, whose land will be used for industrial investments.

The executive director of the Mwanza City Council, Mr Kiomoni Kibamba, said already the council had agreed with TIB Bank to release funds for the implementation of the compensation plan.

“The area to be under another ownership will be used by Narco for investment in industries. So, I call upon the residents to be patient while we continue to find a solution to the matter,” said Mr Kibamba.

His statement about the compensations has rekindled hopes among the dwellers, one of them being Mr Michael Mayunga, 58.

The resident explained that he was born in the village in 1961 and that he was surprised to be prevented from developing the land he had inherited from his parents.

Earlier, speaking during a meeting of the villagers to discuss the compensation issue, the chairman of a follow-up committee formed by over 1,500 Fumagila Village members, Mr Paul Mabina, asked the government to end the issue that has lasted for two years from 2017.

Advertisement

“We have failed to develop and even survey our land through a land formalisation process for what it was claimed our area is to be used for industrial investment.