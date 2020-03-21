Coronavirus prayer session underway at State House
Saturday March 21 2020
Clerics of different faiths gathered at State House Saturday to pray for an end to the new coronavirus that is gripping the world.
Last Wednesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta declared Saturday a National Day of Prayer amid the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, saying “we cannot ignore the need to turn to God” in these “circumstances”.
Deputy President William Ruto has also called on Kenyans to seek divine intervention over the virus.
“Even as we face the challenge of coronavirus, let us remind each other of the scripture, 2 Chronicles 7:14: ‘If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven,’” Dr Ruto said.