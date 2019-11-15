By Tausi Ally and Mainda Mhando @TheCitizenTz tally@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court has ordered the arrest of four Chadema legislators including the party women wing chairperson Ms Halima Mdee, (Kawe|) for jumping bail.

The court also ordered the arrest of Tarime Rural Member of Parliament John Heche, Iringa Urban MP Peter Msigwa and Bunda Urban MP Ms Ester Bulaya.

The order was issued by the court’s Resident Magistrate-in-Charge, Mr Thomas Simba, on Friday November 15, 2019.

The four accused persons in the case were supposed to appear in court at 9.00am but until 10.05am they were yet to arrive.

They are facing the sedition case number 112 of 2018. The magistrate said no explanation was given to the court by neither of sureties of the accused.

Apart from issuing the arrest warrant, the court summoned the sureties to explain, why the accused didn’t appear in court.

They, along with four other party leaders including their cahirman are facing 13 charges including plotting violence, holding an illegal gathering, sowing the seeds of hatred, fermenting the condition of discontent, sedition and incitement between February 1 and 16, 2018 in Dar es Salaam.

On November, 23, 2018 Mr Mbowe and Ms Matiko lost bail for non-appearance in court.

Other Chadema leaders, who face the same charges appeared in court.