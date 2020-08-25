DSE performance tracker starts the week lower

By Josephine Christopher @JocfineQ jchristopher@tz.nationemdia.com

Dar es Salaam. The equity market started lower on Monday after four counters lost in the first trading day of the week.

Key benchmark indices which track the share price movement to help investors compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performances were both down, according to the market summary for Monday.

The All Share Index (DSEI) that tracks all shares dwindled to 1,770.16 points from 1,772.47 points recorded last Friday while the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) which measures the performance of the local listed firms was also down by 4.97 points to close at 3,486.71 points.

Counters which depreciated on Monday include the East African Breweries Limited (EABL) which fell by 1.8 per cent to Sh3,220 per share and CRDB Bank which dropped by three per cent to Sh160.

Other counters which lost are Jubilee Holdings Ltd (JHL) which depreciated by 3.4 per cent to Sh4,860 and KCB Bank which dropped by 1.4 per cent to Sh720 per share.

As the result of the decrease of the prices, EABL’s market capitalization at the Dar es Salaam bourse went down to Sh2.54 trillion from Sh2.59 trillion while that of CRDB Bank lost Sh13.06 billion in market capitalization on Monday to close at Sh417.89 billion.

On Monday, the DSE recorded a turnover of Sh70.79 million from 439,770 shares which were traded in 18 deals.

Active counters were the self-listed DSE counter, Nicol, Tanzania Portland Cement Company Limited (TPCC), and Vodacom Tanzania.