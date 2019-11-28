Dar still at a crossroads as AfCFTA D-day nears

By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. With less than eight months remaining before the commencement of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Tanzania is still at a crossroads as far as ratification of the pact is concerned.

AfCFTA, which will span Africa’s combined gross domestic product of $2.6 trillion, is expected to become fully operational on July 1, 2020.

Twenty-seven out of the African Union’s 55 member states have ratified the pact, and the government says it is consulting with the private sector.

Trade integration director in the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Mr Ally Gugu, told The Citizen that the government is consulting widely before ratifying the pact.

“I can’t say whether or not we will be able to ratify the pact before July 1,” said Mr Gugu, who represented the ministry’s permanent secretary, Prof Joseph Buchweishaija, at an annual symposium of the Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI) in Dar es Salaam on Saturday.

Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) executive director Godfrey Simbeye said the body would engage a consultant to prepare proposals on Tanzania’s participation in AfCFTA that would be shared with the government.

“So far we have agreed on the terms of reference with the consultant. We need to have a complete programme that will address the challenge of the competitiveness of our products,” he said.

Former CTI chairman Samuel Nyantahe was of the view that AfCFTA must be people-centered and private sector-driven for it to be successful. “If we are to be competitive enough to compete beyond our borders, let’s work with the government on how to lower production costs,” he said.

Dr Nyantahe added that the blueprint meant to set the stage for a raft of amendments to regulations and laws with a view to improving the business environment would address only part of the problems the private sector was grappling with.

Another former CTI chairman, Mr Juma Mwapachu, said air transport costs in Africa should be reduced before thinking of ratifying AfCFTA.

“How come we are speaking about ratifying AfCFTA before opening up our skies?” he asked.

“The Yamoussoukro Decision which was meant to open up African skies has yet to be effected, and yet we are still talking about ratifying AfCFTA...this is unacceptable.”