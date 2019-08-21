Death toll of Morogoro fuel tanker fire hits 100

By Ndeninsia Lisley

Dar es Salaam. Death toll from the August 10 Morogoro fuel tanker tragedy has hit 100.

This is after another victim who transferred to Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) succumbed to the injuries they sustained in the inferno died last night.

Speaking on Wednesday, August 21, MNH head of communications Aminiel Aligaesha said the victim was among the 47 survivors who were receiving treatment at the facility.

That makes three deaths as of yesterday after Morogoro Regional Commissioner Stephen Kabwe announced two deaths early on Tuesday.

He named the deceased as Mazoya Sahani, Khasim Marjani na Ramadhani Magwila.

According to him, they now have 15 victims out of 47 survivors with 13 admitted at Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the other two are in Sewahaji ward.

Most of the dead were trying to collect leaking petrol from an overturned fuel tanker that later exploded.

The deadly blast, which took place Saturday in Morogoro is the latest in a series of similar disasters in East Africa.

Witnesses said the truck tipped over as it tried to avoid a motorcycle, and locals quickly converged on the scene to collect fuel.

The explosion was triggered when a man tried to retrieve the truck's battery, creating sparks that ignited the fuel, according to regional authorities.

Footage from the scene showed the truck engulfed in smoke and flames, with charred bodies and the burnt-out remains of motorcycle taxis scattered on the ground among scorched trees.