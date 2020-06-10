Don’t blame me for any Covid-19 deaths - Museveni

Kampala. President Museveni has said that he and his government have played their part in containing the spread of Coronavirus, and can no longer take the blame if Ugandans start dying of Covid-19.

Mr Museveni said people have not died in Uganda because initially, his directives were followed to the latter which led to a few people being hospitalized. He, however, said with the ever-rising numbers which currently stand at 657, it might be very hard to stop deaths.

His caution comes amid an increased number of Covid-19 community cases reported by the Ministry of Health coupled with the laxity amongst the population, the majority of whom have ignored advice to keep a social distance, wear face masks or even stay at home. Despite the increase in cases, the city is crowded, and the streets are filled up.

“Those who were healed were healed because the numbers in the treatment centres were few and the doctors could concentrate on them. I appeal to you Ugandans for those whose activities we have opened up, observe the social distance, I beg you for the sake of yourself. Keep the distance, put on the mask don’t go in public without a mask,” he said.

The mask is not very comfortable but medicine apart from that of children, is bitter,” Museveni said as he presided over the National Heroes Day celebrations at State House, Entebbe today.

He added that he is disturbed by images of Ugandans disregarding all the preventive measures against the coronavirus.

Mr Museveni said although Ministry of Health officials were planning for health facilities with 9000 bed capacity, he advised them to plan for 40,000 bed capacity and that places like Namboole Stadium are being prepared to treat a big number of people if cases continue to rise.

He, hwoever, warned, “if the numbers are too big, then they will overwhelm even the big place we have prepared.”

The president added that Ugandan scientists are in advanced stages of looking for a coronavirus vaccine but cited corruption as the biggest impediment to the process.

“Parasites go to hell; I’m really tired of those people who don’t care about the country but themselves. We can get the COVID-19 medicine before the Europeans get it if we get rid of the parasites within the country. They should go to hell" Museveni said.

Heroes’ Day celebrations were supposed to be held in Lyantonde District. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was shifted to State House.