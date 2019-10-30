Don’t take weather forecasts lightly, expert warns citizens

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanians have been advised not to take weather forecasts lightly, for climatic vagaries have adverse effects. Geographic Information System (GIS) specialist Padili James said this during the Network of Climate Journalist of the Greater Horn of Africa (NECJOGHA) communication strategy stakeholders meeting in the city. “The weather forecast is now a big thing and the public cannot afford to ignore specialists with the current climate variations,” he said. Explaining, he said the weather dictates whether the public will still have homes or they will be blown away, whether they die or live. In view if this, he noted that it was imperative a country came up with strategic plans on how to tackle challenges caused by climate change.

He said it was imperative the government had plans on tackling weather variations because without planning ahead it could bring disaster in the form of loss of lives In another development, Bridge for Change official Ocheck Msuva said that it was time the youth were involved in matters of climate change .

“We need to build their capacities and be involved in what happens to the weather which directly impacts on their personal lives,” he said.

According to him, the youth are the future generation and they need to understand how climate change could impact on their daily lives including having food on the table, jobs among other things.