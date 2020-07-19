Hussein Mwinyi tours Pemba as CCM presidential candidate

Today, Dr Mwinyi who was on July 11, nominated by CCM National Executive committee in Dodoma commences his visit to Pemba after concluding his tour in Unguja that started on July 15,2020.

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. CCM presidential candidate for Zanzibar, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, on Sunday started his tour of Pemba where he is set to be introduced as the ruling party’s Zanzibar top office aspirant.

On July 15, this year, Dr Mwinyi was introduced to CCM members, cadres and supporters in Unguja, three days after his endorsement by the party in Dodoma.

He is now commencing his tour in Pemba where he is expected to address party members, cadres and followers this afternoon to outline his leadership focus once voted as president.

“I feel very well at being here today. I have arrived here in order to be introduced as the Zanzibar CCM presidential candidate. Hopefully, things will go as planned,” he said.

Speaking to journalists at the Chakechake airport, Dr Mwinyi pledged a detailed speech later in the afternoon at the Tibirizi Grounds.

Dr Mwinyi arrived in Pemba alongside the seventh President of Zanzibar, chairman of the Revolutionary Council and the CCM vice chairman, Dr Ali Mohamed Shein.

Advertisement

Others on the Precision Air flight were; party’s deputy secretary (Zanzibar) Abdallah Juma Sadala, House of Representatives Speaker Zubeir Ali Maulid and many other senior government officials.