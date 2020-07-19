Hussein Mwinyi tours Pemba as CCM presidential candidate
Sunday July 19 2020
Dar es Salaam. CCM presidential candidate for Zanzibar, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, on Sunday started his tour of Pemba where he is set to be introduced as the ruling party’s Zanzibar top office aspirant.
On July 15, this year, Dr Mwinyi was introduced to CCM members, cadres and supporters in Unguja, three days after his endorsement by the party in Dodoma.
He is now commencing his tour in Pemba where he is expected to address party members, cadres and followers this afternoon to outline his leadership focus once voted as president.
“I feel very well at being here today. I have arrived here in order to be introduced as the Zanzibar CCM presidential candidate. Hopefully, things will go as planned,” he said.
Speaking to journalists at the Chakechake airport, Dr Mwinyi pledged a detailed speech later in the afternoon at the Tibirizi Grounds.
Dr Mwinyi arrived in Pemba alongside the seventh President of Zanzibar, chairman of the Revolutionary Council and the CCM vice chairman, Dr Ali Mohamed Shein.
Others on the Precision Air flight were; party’s deputy secretary (Zanzibar) Abdallah Juma Sadala, House of Representatives Speaker Zubeir Ali Maulid and many other senior government officials.
At the Chakechake airport he was received by hundreds of CCM members and supporters led by Pemba North and Pemba South Regional Commissioners Omary Khamis Othman and Hemed Suleiman Abdallah respectively.