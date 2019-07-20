EA business council in new digital push

Arusha. The East African Business Council (EABC) will push for digital revolution in order to boost intra-regional trade and competitiveness.

“Information and Communication Technologies save time and cost of doing business”, asserted Denis Karera, the vice chair of the private sector associations apex body.

He challenged the business corporates to tap in the potentials of ICT in the light of the recently launched African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Mr. Karera implored on the East African Community (EAC) partner states to embrace digital revolution to boost trade and reduce cost of doing business.

He made the appeal in Kigali, Rwanda, this week during ICT4BUSINESS, an event which brought together executives and technical experts from the private sector bodies.

Firms engaged in manufacturing, production, IT and telecommunications were represented at the event which discussed Embedded and Mobile Systems, a new trend in ICT.

“To position the EAC in the continental market, the East African businesses should use ICT to come up with competitive products in terms of price and quality,” he said.