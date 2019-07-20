The Citizen News EA business council in new digital push Saturday July 20 2019 Arusha. The East African Business Council (EABC) will push for digital revolution in order to boost intra-regional trade and competitiveness.“Information and Communication Technologies save time and cost of doing business”, asserted Denis Karera, the vice chair of the private sector associations apex body.He challenged the business corporates to tap in the potentials of ICT in the light of the recently launched African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).Mr. Karera implored on the East African Community (EAC) partner states to embrace digital revolution to boost trade and reduce cost of doing business.He made the appeal in Kigali, Rwanda, this week during ICT4BUSINESS, an event which brought together executives and technical experts from the private sector bodies.Firms engaged in manufacturing, production, IT and telecommunications were represented at the event which discussed Embedded and Mobile Systems, a new trend in ICT. Also Read China opens up finance sector to more foreign investment Last Gadhafi PM freed in Libya for 'health reasons' Disciplinarian Belmadi restores Algeria to Africa's summit Afcon Golden Boot winner Ighalo retires from international football “To position the EAC in the continental market, the East African businesses should use ICT to come up with competitive products in terms of price and quality,” he said.Daniel Murenzi, the principal IT officer at the EAC Secretariat in Arusha said ICT can make business in the region easier and quicker. He cited the e-passport, Single Window and East African Payment Systems as among the ICT systems already in place at the EAC and which have facilitated business. In the headlines How SportPesa made waves in Africa and the Premier League Barely heard of in Britain until it launched a spree of Premier League club sponsorships in 2016, Who are the Kenyan shareholders in SportPesa? SportPesa has been a roaring success since it set up shop in Kenya in 2014. Its annual revenues Form-VI students: Govt makes U-turn Gender violence: A long road ahead MSD to launch alternative dispensing paper bags to replace plastic Last Gadhafi PM freed in Libya for 'health reasons' China opens up finance sector to more foreign investment Government boosts Ebola screening