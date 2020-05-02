EAC banks on community engagement in Covid-19 fight

Community engagement will be key in an anti-Covid-19 fight strategy unveiled by the East African Community (EAC).

Arusha. Community engagement will be key in an anti-Covid-19 fight strategy unveiled by the East African Community (EAC).

The comprehensive response plan is expected to reinforce measures to protect and prevent further spread of the deadly disease in the region.

Among the key interventions in the plan are risk communication and community engagement, according to the Secretariat.

"This will entail strengthening sensitization programmes and awareness creation on Covid-19", said Christophe Bazivamo, the EAC deputy secretary general (Production and Social Sectors).

The plan was developed following a directive by the Joint Meeting of regional ministers responsible for Health, Trade and EAC Affairs held via video conference.

The response plan further seeks to ensure access to infection, prevention and control (IPC) materials, laboratory supplies and equipment.

Another key intervention is to strengthen the region's capacity for Covid-19 surveillance and reporting at key border points.

Until yesterday, the confirmed coronavirus cases in the EAC region were 480 for Tanzania, 396 (Kenya), 225 (Rwanda) 81 (Uganda), 35 (South Sudan) and 11 for Burundi.

The number of those reported to have recovered from the disease are 167 for Tanzania, 144 (Kenya), 98 (Rwanda), none in South Sudan and four in Burundi.

Among the proposed measures to contain the pandemic are monitoring and coordination of preparedness, research and development and resource mobilization.

According to Mr. Bazivamo, each of the six EAC partner states has received 100 test kits with an additional 500 having ordered.

Last month, the EAC received nine mobile laboratories worth $ 1.8m which are currently being distributed throughout the region.

Each of the mobile labs have a bio-safety level of three-quarters capable of diagnosing Covid-19 and Ebola.