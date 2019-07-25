ECB ready to launch new quantitative easing: spokeswoman

Frankfurt am Main. The European Central Bank signaled Thursday it could unleash a new stimulus package as inflation remains stubbornly below target, but promised to find ways to mitigate the impact of negative interest rates on banks.

"The Governing Council has tasked the relevant Eurosystem Committes with examining options, including ways to reinforce its forward guidance on policy rates, mitigating measures... and options for the size and composition of potential new net asset purchases," said a spokeswoman.