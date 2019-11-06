Economic diplomacy top in new envoys priorities

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com.

Dar es Salaam. Newly appointed ambassadors have pledged to work closely with the Export and Processing Zones Authority (EPZA) in pushing ahead the agenda of economic diplomacy in order to attract more investors into the industrialisation sector.

Speaking on behalf of the envoys after touring the EPZA and some industries at the export processing zones, in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Ms Maimuna Tarishi said promoting investment opportunities to the countries they are posted is their top priority.

“Attracting more investors to undertake investments in the country’s industrial sector is one of our topmost obligations in these countries,” she said after the presentation by the EPZA director of Investment Promotion and Facilitation, Mr James Maziku.

She added: “This is why we have visited the authority to learn and get more information that will enable us to facilitate more investments that will help us build an industrial economy.”

Ms Tarishi said the focus was on advancing economic diplomacy to attain industrialisation goals as the country envisions to attain the middle income status in 2025.

The envoys were impressed by the Tooku Garments Company Limited that produces clothing for the US market and creates over 2,600 jobs.

The factory is set to increase production to 800 pieces of jeans monthly by March next year while demand is 1,000 pieces of jeans.

The new ambassador and former Tanzania Intelligence and Security Services director general, Dr Modestus Kipilimba, commended projects being carried out under EPZA, citing Tooku Garments Company as exemplary, but expressed worries on sourcing raw materials from outside.

According to Mr Maziku, Tooku Garments Company told them that making fabrics within the country sufficient to meet the factory demand was expensive and needed huge investment.