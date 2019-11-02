Expert raises concerns over ‘irrational’ use of antibiotics

Dar es Salaam. Ahead of a global event to mark the One Health Day tomorrow, a senior professor from the Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (Muhas), Japhet Killewo, has raised concern over the rising cases of irrational use of antibiotics among livestock keepers in the country.

Prof Killewo, a renowned epidemiologist, is concerned that advocacy messages aimed at campaigning against Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) in Tanzania have only focused on encouraging patients to ensure that they hold a prescription form to be able to access antibiotics from pharmacies. However, he said, the messages have not targeted livestock keepers.

“I am aware of livestock keepers who purchase the same antibiotics from agricultural shops to treat their sick animals. Unfortunately, when the sick animals are given these antibiotics, humans suffer indirectly. At this point, AMR begins changing from being as bad as it is now to being a “wicked” health problem,” said Killewo who is the focal person for the One Health Central and Eastern Africa (OHCEA).

Prof Killewo, who gave a Public Professorial Lecture at Muhas on October 31, launched his book, titled: Wicked Health Problems and the One Health Approach in Tanzania, as part of his efforts to combat the rising cases of epidemic diseases, coupled with the growing threat of AMR in Tanzania and across the globe.

He said the efforts invested in addressing AMR in Tanzania also face a drawback due to players in the industry who make profit from the public health challenge, thus making AMR work difficult.

Tanzania is seeking to address irrational use of antibiotics across all sectors of animal and human health through the National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance 2017- 2022.

That is why, according to stakeholders, the One Health Day matters as a catalyst for a global campaign to address shared health threats at the human-animal-environment interface.

According to Prof Killewo, the emphasis should now be placed on prevention, detection and response to outbreaks and embracing coordinated action and information sharing to prevent, minimise and respond to outbreaks to save lives.

When it comes to livestock keepers, he said: “It is obvious that livestock keepers do not follow the rules or regulations which require them to do; curling of animals or discarding animal products during withdrawal periods because they fear this may affect their economic livelihoods.”

He further told The Citizen that Tanzanians are increasingly consuming animal and plant products, which have been contaminated with antimicrobials either intentionally through treatment or unintentionally through feeds and other contaminants.

He believes if not for the challenges that lie ahead, AMR could have been tackled if pharmaceutical companies make new antibiotics.

“Due to economic and regulatory obstacles, 18 of the largest pharmaceutical companies, 15 abandoned the antibiotic field,’’ he says, adding: “Antibiotic research conducted in academia has been scaled back as a result of funding cuts due to the economic crisis.”

A veterinary expert from the Sokone University of Agriculture (SUA) in Morogoro Region, Prof Robinson Mdegela who attended the professorial lecture at Muhas told The Citizen that the One Health approach aims to put scientists and policymakers at a roundtable so that they can surmount that barriers hindering the fight against AMR.

Prof Mdegela, from SUA’s Department of Veterinary Medicine and Public Health, explains that the One Health approach can succeed to addressing AMR if scientists step out of their comfort zones and team up with a common goal.